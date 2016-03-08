Juventus 4-0 Cagliari: Three-star Ronaldo leads home side’s rout over lackluster visitors

Juventus are hosting Cagliari today in the 18th game day of the season. The Bianconeri are currently first in the league table, winning three of their last five games. They are tied on points with Inter, who are facing Napoli later tonight, meaning a victory against the Rossoblu today will be crucial for their goal of winning the scudetto.



Cagliari are currently 6th in the table, recently experiencing a period of poor form after an incredibly strong start to their league campaign. The Sardinian club have won only one of their last five games, losing two and drawing the other two. A win against the Turin based club today could see the Rossoblu climb to fifth in the table, as they are only two points behind Atalanta.



However, Cagliari’s last league win against Juventus came in November of 2009, with the Sardinian club losing 14 of their last 17 meetings against the Bianconeri since.











Apollo Heyes