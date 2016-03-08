Juventus-Cagliari: team news and predicted line-ups

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus take on Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium tonight. The Old Lady will be facing the Rossoblu and will try to snatch the three points to restore their six point lead on Napoli who won against Empoli yesterday.



Massimiliano Allegri announced yesterday that both Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini will be out of action while Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic will play in the middle of the park. Allegri could start either Juan Cuadrado or Rodrigo Bentancur while one between Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic is set to start from the bench.



The likes of Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to start up front while at the back Mattia De Sciglio will replace Alex Sandro who is set to rest ahead of the Champions League tie against Manchester United on Wednesday.



Szczesny will start in goal with Leonardo Bonucci and Medhi Benatia in centre defense.



Click on the gallery for the complete predicted line-ups of Juventus-Cagliari.



@lorebetto