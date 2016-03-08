Juventus, Camoranesi: 'I like how Allegri is handling Kean'

31 March at 14:00
Former Juventus midfielder Mauro German Camoranesi commented on the current moment of Moise Kean at Juventus to DAZN, with the young striker scoring the winning goal in yesterday's slim 1-0 win against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.

"If I like how Allegri is managing Kean? I would say yes but it is important that the player understands that it is a favourable moment, that he has the chance, being so young, to show off," he said.

"It should not get into his head because the path is long and in the same manner in which compliments arrive, criticism will also. But I like how Allegri is handling his development," Camoranesi added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.