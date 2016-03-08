Juventus, Camoranesi: 'I like how Allegri is handling Kean'

Former Juventus midfielder Mauro German Camoranesi commented on the current moment of Moise Kean at Juventus to DAZN, with the young striker scoring the winning goal in yesterday's slim 1-0 win against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.



"If I like how Allegri is managing Kean? I would say yes but it is important that the player understands that it is a favourable moment, that he has the chance, being so young, to show off," he said.



"It should not get into his head because the path is long and in the same manner in which compliments arrive, criticism will also. But I like how Allegri is handling his development," Camoranesi added.