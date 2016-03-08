Juventus, Camoranesi: ‘Allegri right on Dybala’
28 August at 19:10Mauro Camoranesi knows a thing or two about Juventus, having played over 280 times for the Old Lady in all competitions over an eight-year period from the 2002/03 season when he signed from Hellas Verona, to the end of the 2009/10 season where he left the club to join Stuttgart.
Speaking to Tuttosport, Camoranesi spoke about Juventus, the role of Cristiano Ronaldo and attempts to explain why Allegri is in the position to be benching or dropping a player of Paulo Dybala’s quality:
“Ronaldo? We talk about a player who has scored more than 500 goals, with exceptional qualities and that fact he hasn’t scored in the first two games does not mean anything, the end of the season will mark a tide, he has everything, explosive power, speed and technique.”
Dybala? “Juve has so much quality that in attack everyone can play with everyone and everyone will be important. Allegri will be able to change and keep the level always high.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments