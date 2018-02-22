Juventus can sign both Morata and Martial on one condition
13 May at 12:10Juventus are interested in signing both Alvaro Morata and Anthony Martial in the summer but it is realistic to think that the Old Lady will only sign one of them at the end of the season.
The signing of both strikers would cost the Old Lady somewhere in the region of € 120 million. Chelsea, in fact, are open to sell Morata on a € 15 million loan with an option to buy set to € 45 million.
As for Martial, his price-tag is believed to be around € 50/60 million.
Juventus, however, can only sign one of them in the summer unless they sell Gonzalo Higuain.
The Argentinean striker is reportedly wanted by Psg and according to Ilbianconero his summer exit would allow Juve to afford to sign both the Chelsea and the Manchester United stars who are expected to leave their clubs at the end of the season.
Higuain’s Juventus exit, however, is highly unlikely at the moment.
