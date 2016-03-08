Juventus can sign Guardiola on one condition...

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Manchester City are not willing to part with Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola easily. Juventus have identified Guardiola as one of the managers they would like to bring in for the post-Allegri era of the club, with the Italian head coach expected to be in his final or penultimate season in Turin.Tuttosport write that the only way Juventus will be signing Guardiola is if Manchester City once again exit the Champions League at a much earlier stage than expected. If City were to crash out of the competition early, Juventus could be able to sign their man. If not, however, Juventus are likely looking at one of either Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane.

