Juventus can sign Pochettino from Tottenham for free: here's how
25 May at 16:55Serie A giants Juventus can reportedly have Mauricio Pochettino as their manager next season and they would not even have to pay a single penny for that.
With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juventus at the end of the season, the bianconeri are looking at multiple men to replace the Italian. This includes Maurizio Sarri, Pochettino, Pep Guardiola and Simone Inzaghi.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Fabio Paratici's visit to London recently saw him meet Pochettino's brother as he wanted to gain an assurance from him about the Argentine leaving in the summer.
Despite Pochettino having claimed that he considers Spurs to be the biggest club in the world and how he wants to carry on at the North London giants, there is still a chance that he might leave.
The report states that there is a clause in his contract which states that if Spurs win the Champions League, Pochettino can leave the club for free. If he does not, Spurs will want 30 million euros to let him leave because that is his current release clause.
