Juventus can win two Serie A titles today

Juventus can win two Serie A titles today. The Bianconeri will be facing Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium and they only need one point to secure their 8th successive scudetto. During yesterday's press conference, Massimiliano Allegri insisted that 'winning is never easy' and that winning another Serie A title is a big achievement for the whole club. "Fans must celebrate without coming to the stadium with negativity", he said.



The Scudetto of Max Allegri's lads, however, is not the only one that the Bianconeri can celebrate today. Juventus Women need a win away at Verona to win the title. The Women's league, however, is much more thrilling than the male's Serie A. There are, in fact, three teams divided by only two points. Juve are top of the league with 53 points, Fiorentina are second with 52 and AC Milan sit 3rd with 51.



La Viola will be facing Roma at home, the Rossoneri are due to face Chievo, also at home. Juve, Fiorentina and AC Milan are also challenging for a Champions League spot as only the first two teams qualify for Europe's elite competition.



