Juventus, Cancelo: 'I want to dedicate this victory to Joao Mario's father and my grandmother'
12 March at 23:35Juventus overcame a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie to score three at the Allianz Stadium tonight, defeating Atletico Madrid and sending Los Colchoneros crashing out of the tournament.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo spoke on the game; including dedicating the victory:
"It is an important success for the team, we have worked well and shown we deserve the victory with an amazing Ronaldo.
"Now let's think about Sunday's game in Genoa, which will be very difficult.
"Is it difficult for me? I always work to improve, today's game was important for me but above all for Juve, who are now in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. I want to dedicate this victory to João Mario's father and to my grandmother, who have recently passed away."
