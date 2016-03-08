Juventus: Cancelo provides ultimate proof that Ronaldo is better than Messi
30 October at 12:41The Ballon d’Or winner is just a couple of months away from being named, with it all set to be a tough race between the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe all considered amongst the frontrunners for the award.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Juve defender Joao Cancelo named his pick for the award – and justified his decision accordingly:
“Ronaldo deserves the Golden Ball? Yes, every day I train with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has won five so far. And then they assign it right here, it's incredible, it's the strongest of them all. And last season he was more decisive than any other player.
“Cristiano has won the Champions League as an absolute protagonist, scoring 15 goals, when he plays in a team, that team becomes the best of all: the test is clear for everyone, as demonstrated by the latest Classico. Messi wins 5-1 games, Real Madrid without Cristiano loses them, the difference is all there, if he talks about it, not so much, but he works every day to reach his goal.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments