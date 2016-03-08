Juventus, Cassano: "Juve can win in November but the excuses have begun..."
16 September at 11:30Former Roma and Inter forward Antonio Cassano was not impressed on Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri’s words after the Bianconeri’s goalless draw against Fiorentina on the weekend.
The 37-year-old Italian feels that Sarri has already started making excuses for the poor start Juventus have had to the season.
"Juve can win the championship in November and he has already begun with the excuses..."
Juventus are currently third in the league table after two wins and a draw, although both of the Bianconeri’s wins were fairly unconvincing. The Turin based club also have a minor injury crises, with Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa, Danilo and more all out injured.
Apollo Heyes
