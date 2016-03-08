Juventus celebrate Buffon on Twitter as PSG secure league title

Thanks to Lille's draw earlier today, PSG have secured the league win and for the former Juventus man Gigi Buffon, this is the first Ligue 1 title with the club.

On Twitter, Juventus decided to celebrate their former goalkeeper and captain: "A big applause for Gigi Buffon, Champion with PSG!". In addition to the title, Buffon is the first player in football history to have won 10 league titles, which is proof of his great career as one of the greatest goalkeeper of the game.