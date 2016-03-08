Juventus celebrate winning the Supercoppa with Mayweather - watch

18 January at 11:30
Juventus players were surprised after their Supercoppa victory over AC Milan, when American boxer Floyd Mayweather joined them in their celebrations in Jeddah. Mayweather is not only one of the biggest names in the history of boxing, but he also has a unique record of 50 victories without ever tasting defeat. These photos were shared by the official Juventus Twitter page. Juventus return to training today after winning their 8th Supercoppa Italiana. The Old Lady faces Chievo on Monday night in the first Serie A match of 2019.



   
@EddieSwain_

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.