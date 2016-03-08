Juventus celebrate winning the Supercoppa with Mayweather - watch

Metti una sera a Gedda con i campioni , con la #Supercoppa ...

E con @FloydMayweather #SUPERJUVE pic.twitter.com/aSeVLBQn6P — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 16 gennaio 2019

Juventus players were surprised after their Supercoppa victory over AC Milan, when American boxer Floyd Mayweather joined them in their celebrations in Jeddah. Mayweather is not only one of the biggest names in the history of boxing, but he also has a unique record of 50 victories without ever tasting defeat. These photos were shared by the official Juventus Twitter page. Juventus return to training today after winning their 8th Supercoppa Italiana. The Old Lady faces Chievo on Monday night in the first Serie A match of 2019.@EddieSwain_