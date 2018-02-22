uno de los mejores equipos de la historia... #halamadrid #respect — Andrea Agnelli (@andagn) May 26, 2018

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has hailed Real Madrid after their win over Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League.A Gareth Bale brace and a Karim Benzema goal saw the Los Blancos pick up a 3-1 win over the Reds, as Loris Karius endured one of the worst nights of his career and was at fault for two goals.And Andrea Agnelli, whose side were knocked out by Real in the quarter-finals, tweeted saying that Real Madrid are one of the greatest sides in the history of the game.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)