Juventus, Champions League list announced, no Mandzukic or Emre Can
03 September at 20:15Juventus have officially announced the list of players submitted to UEFA for the group stage of the Champions League. In addition to the injured Giorgio Chiellini, coach Maurizio Sarri has left out Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, with new arrival Aaron Ramsey featuring instead. Here is the full list:
1 Szczesny
2 De Sciglio
4 de Ligt
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Ronaldo
8 Ramsey
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
13 Danilo
14 Matuidi
16 Cuadrado
19 Bonucci
21 Higuain
24 Rugani
25 Rabiot
28 Demiral
30 Bentancur
31 Pinsoglio
33 Bernardeschi
77 Buffon
#UCL, ecco la lista dei bianconeri per la prima fase! https://t.co/0rfFylFNGD pic.twitter.com/tFlf74hnrx— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 3, 2019
Apollo Heyes
