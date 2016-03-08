Juventus, Champions League list announced, no Mandzukic or Emre Can

Juventus have officially announced the list of players submitted to UEFA for the group stage of the Champions League. In addition to the injured Giorgio Chiellini, coach Maurizio Sarri has left out Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, with new arrival Aaron Ramsey featuring instead. Here is the full list:1 Szczesny2 De Sciglio4 de Ligt5 Pjanic6 Khedira7 Ronaldo8 Ramsey10 Dybala11 Douglas Costa12 Alex Sandro13 Danilo14 Matuidi16 Cuadrado19 Bonucci21 Higuain24 Rugani25 Rabiot28 Demiral30 Bentancur31 Pinsoglio33 Bernardeschi77 BuffonApollo Heyes