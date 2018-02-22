Juventus champions of Italy - seventh consecutive Scudetto

Perhaps the toughest Scudetto race in years has come to an end, with Juventus sealing their seventh consecutive title, managing a draw away to Roma.



The season has been filled with excitement up until the end, having offered a title race where two teams went head-to-head, taking turns in leading the standings. After Napoli failed to deliver under pressure, decisively losing against Fiorentina, while Juve came back from being 2-1 behind against Inter in a matter of minutes, the race for once lost its flair.



Juventus easily got through the game against Roma and, therefore, secured the title. Looking back at the Bianconeri’s season, there are many positives to take out. Namely, the strength shown over this term, coming back from seemingly impossible situations, while claiming three points despite what sometimes could be described as lacklustre performances.



Douglas Costa turned out to be a great signing for the Bianconeri, as he on several occasions saved his team from dropping points. Furthermore, veterans Chiellini and Buffon, although the latter hasn’t always been happy, have both stepped up this season, providing some much-needed leadership to the side.



However, the seventh Scudetto also marks a few significant goodbyes. In addition to Buffon, who will retire at the end of the season, Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Asamoah and Alex Sandro will also leave. Certainly somewhat a blow to the team, although we’ve learned countless of times that Juve will always rise again...



