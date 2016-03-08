Juventus, change of strategy with Paulo Dybala
07 October at 18:45Juventus have changed their strategy with Paulo Dybala, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The Bianconeri, who offered the 25-year-old Argentinian to multiple clubs including Manchester United in the summer, want to keep the forward until the end of the season.
Dybala is contracted with the club until 2022, but a bloated squad may force the Bianconeri to sell the former Palermo forward. However, his early goal last night may be a sign to his club that they should reconsider his future.
Apollo Heyes
