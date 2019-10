Juventus, change of strategy with Paulo Dybala

Juventus have changed their strategy with Paulo Dybala, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com The Bianconeri, who offered the 25-year-old Argentinian to multiple clubs including Manchester United in the summer, want to keep the forward until the end of the season.Dybala is contracted with the club until 2022, but a bloated squad may force the Bianconeri to sell the former Palermo forward. However, his early goal last night may be a sign to his club that they should reconsider his future.Apollo Heyes