Juventus chasing Ajax starlet dubbed the 'new Pogba'
21 March at 12:15Juventus are already planning their moves on the market ahead of the summer. The Bianconeri will be looking to strengthen and bolster their squad in all the right places; as they prepare for the challenges ahead that face them within the next year.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus are chasing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, sometimes dubbed as the new Paul Pogba.
Gravenberch, 16, has made just one appearance for Ajax in the league but more space will open up in the following year, when Frenkie de Jong leaves the club to join Barcelona in the summer; in a deal that was already agreed in January.
