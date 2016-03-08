Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal target makes decision to leave Real Madrid
22 July at 22:45According to today’s reports from Marca, Mateo Kovacic has made his decision to leave Real Madrid this summer. The reports indicate that in recent days, the Croatian midfielder has had conversations with new Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui about his future; deciding to leave the La Liga giants to get more first team football.
Lopetegui has tried to convince the World Cup finalist to stay but Kovacic is not interested in retracing his steps and thus will be leaving, with a number of top clubs interested in his signature.
Real Madrid want €30-€35 million for the Croatian, with Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all linked to the player. Kovacic could return to former club Inter, but cost and wage demands may prove to be a barrier. Juve would need to free up more funds before making a move for him.
