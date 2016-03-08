Juventus: Chelsea not prepared to let Sarri leave without cost
31 May at 23:15According to what has been reported by IlBianconero.com, Juventus may have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri. Contrary to what has been reported in the Italian press this evening, Chelsea are not prepared to let Sarri leave without cost - with the head coach and his agent Fali Ramadani meeting with Chelsea's Marina Granovskia, where Abramovich's second-in-command assured Sarri they would like him to stay.
Just over a week ago, it was the case that Sarri and Chelsea were destined to be apart; with the Blues reportedly lining up Frank Lampard to succeed him. However, these latest reports may alter the course of action, with Sarri's contract having a reported €6m buy-out from his contract with the West London club.
For now, Juventus will wait and see how the next week progresses. The Bianconeri still reportedly have their eye on Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is due to contest the Champions League final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tomorrow evening.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments