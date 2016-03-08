Juventus, Chiellini has partially returned to squad training

inizia la preparazione di #VeronaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 4, 2020

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has returned partially to squad training, according to an official announcement.The 35-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until June of this year, has missed all but one games for the club so far this season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in training. The player has almost totally recovered, and his goal is to return for either the first Champions League clash against Lyon on February 26th or for the league game against Inter on March 1st.Apollo Heyes