Juventus, Chiellini: 'Napoli want to reopen the league; on Atletico...'

Juventus captain and central defender Giorgio Chiellini spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the club's important games against Napoli in Serie A and Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16."The knockout with Atletico? In our heads and in our legs, the Champions League matches always play differently. We had another trip (Bologna) and it was not easy, the important thing was to give an impression of solidity and team unity and that goal has been achieved."We train with enthusiasm, Sunday will be a great match against the team that has made us sweat in recent years. Then we will have all the time to prepare the Atletico, which should not become an oppressive thing, it is not the right way to deal with it, especially because we have to think about the game on Sunday. They (Napoli) want to reopen the championship and want to prove to be at our level, we want to close the championship and show that we are stronger and that the gap in the league is right. It will be a bit more open than the last, because the teams are willing to give more."BBC? For many years we have made the most of our characteristics, helping ourselves and the team, a perfect chemistry and I am happy that Barzagli has returned to the group and in these 3 months he will be a big help."

