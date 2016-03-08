Juventus, Chiellini reveals what Juve must do to progress in Champions League

Juventus' chances of winning this season's UEFA Champions League took a massive hit earlier this week when the Bianconeri fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Spanish capital against Atletico Madrid.Speaking to Tuttosport about the game and the tie in general, Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini revealed several things:"​It takes great confidence and great balance. The moments have condemned us and we are disappointed, but it is not over yet."Did Atletico surprise us? No, we knew what the match would be like. It was neither more nor less than what we expected, with these 'episodes' that make the difference against a team that makes everyone play badly, not just us. In the return leg we will have to play a proactive match, with great clarity, and take advantage of the opportunities that will happen to us; being careful from set pieces because Atletico make the most of these situations."

