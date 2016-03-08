Juventus' Claudio Marchisio: Life is a matter of Black and White
13 July at 15:40Juventus star midfielder Claudio Marchisio’s future with the Old Lady has been uncertain in the summer transfer window.
The 32 year old has been with the Turin club for his entire career barring a loan move to Empoli in 2007, 2008. The Italian professional footballer has responded with the latest message on social media platform.
“Tutto ciò che sono, tutto ciò che voglio! Life is a matter of Black and White,” Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio posted on his official Instagram page.
