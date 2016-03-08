Juventus clear on position regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
14 April at 16:00Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with Juventus for next season, despite rumours from Spain that he could return to Real Madrid in the summer, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the player is paid a net salary of €31 million a season, which the Spanish reports suggest is too cumbersome to the Old Lady considering the current economic climate. If the Bianconeri were considering signing Ronaldo now, it is unlikely that they would go ahead with the deal considering his incredible wages.
However, Ronaldo is already at Juventus, the report continues. The Turin based club are happy to continue their relationship with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and have no doubts about keeping him for next season as well. Real Madrid have not made an offer for the 35-year-old Portuguese forward, and despite the positive memories between player and club, an offer in the next few months is not expected either.
Apollo Heyes
