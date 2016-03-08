Juventus close to agreement with Real Madrid and Manchester United target

15 August at 21:00
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Juventus are close to reaching an agreement to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen; whose contract with the Premier League side expires next summer and could, therefore, be entitled to leave on a free transfer.

Eriksen, who has been a transfer target of both Real Madrid and Manchester United this summer, looks set to stay with Spurs for this season but all signs point towards the Dane leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Juventus have had a lot of success with free transfers in recent seasons; signing both Adrien Rabiot from PSG and Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal this summer on a zero parameter deal. Their high wage capabilities make them an attractive prospect and it looks as though Eriksen could be the latest to join the list of zero-cost captures for the Bianconeri.

