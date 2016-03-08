Juventus close to completing two January deals, Genoa confirm

Genoa's general director Giorgio Perinetti confirmed on Sky Sport that the Rossoblu are close to finalizing two deals with Juventus: "Piatek? We are not planning to sign any replacement, we are focused on many situations. For sure we'll sign a new midfielder. We are close to Sturaro. Romero? He will play for Juve one day, but for sure he will remain with us until also in the next season".



Sturaro will return from his loan to Sporting CP to join Genoa on loan until the end of the season. The Grifone will have an option to make the move permanent for € 8/10 million.



The two clubs are still trying to reach an agreement for Romero who, however, is expected to remain out on loan at Genoa until the end of next season.



The Old Lady is also close to signing Manchester United's Matteo Darmian on loan with an option to buy. The Italian will replace Leonardo Spinazzola who is wanted by Bologna.