Juventus, collapse on the stock market after UCL elimination

After closing the day yesterday at 1.6875 euros per share (down from 1.7060 euros on Monday, the new all-time high for the stock), the Juventus stock fell to 1.3195 euros per share at the start of the day, only to then rise slightly to 1.37. The capitalization of the Juventus stock on the stock exchange went from around 1.7 to around 1.3 billion euros.

Certainly not good news for the management, though it was to be expected given that Juventus were one of the favourites to win the Champions League. Most likely, it will stabilize itself, though the interest won't be as high given the elimination last night.