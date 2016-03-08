Juventus collapses on the stock market: the details
23 September at 12:20
Bad news for Juventus and in particular for their stock on the stock exchange. After a summer of continuous increases linked above all to the market rumours, the stock collapsed today. In fact, it was even suspended for decreasing too much this morning.
The reason? It is linked to the approval of the 2018-19 budget, Calciomercato.com reports. A budget which will close with a loss of €39.9 million with revenues of €621.5 million, which is €116.8 million more than the previous year. So then one could wonder, why the significant fall?
The Juventus stock reached -7.2% and was thus suspended at €1.29 per share, compared to the €1.70 peaks of this summer. In addition to the chaos with the ultras, our report continues, a note in the budget stating that they need to raise a capital increase of €300m is also behind the fall.
Tomorrow evening, the Bianconeri will face Brescia away from home, looking to grab yet another three points after beating Hellas Verona in the last round.
