Juventus compete with Marseille for Barça starlet
01 August at 20:45According to what has been reported by Catalan news outlet Sport today, Juventus are preparing to challenge for in-demand Barcelona starlet Juan Miranda.
The full-back, born in 2000, is attracting interest from some top clubs across Europe; with Marseille thought to have been frontrunners for his signature. However, Barcelona are reportedly unconvinced by the Ligue 1 side's proposal and are evaluating other options.
Barcelona tried to send him out on loan to fellow Spanish outlet Real Betis but, eventually, the player himself decided that if he was to leave Barcelona, he would want it to be for an opportunity abroad.
Therefore, Juventus have emerged as candidates for his signature and are looking to push for the starlet.
