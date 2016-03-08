Juventus, competition around Europe for Kai Havertz
19 September at 00:00German midfielder Kai Havertz is wanted all across Europe, with Juventus joining the list of clubs interested in the 20-year-old player. According to German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com, some of the best clubs in Europe will be competing to acquire the young talent.
Alongside Juventus, other interested clubs include Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Juventus will have an opportunity to see Havertz under pressure, when his club Bayer Leverkusen will travel to Turin to play the Bianconeri in the second game of the Champions League group stage.
Havertz’s season has started well, with the 20-year-old German scoring two goals in five appearances in all competitions this season for Bayer Leverkusen. Last season Havertz made 42 appearances for his club in all competitions, where he scored 20 goals and provided 7 assists in just over 3500 minutes on the pitch.
The January transfer window will be a busy one for Bayer Leverkusen.
Apollo Heyes
