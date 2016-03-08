Juventus, competition from Atletico Madrid for young English defender
22 October at 22:00Juventus are looking to challenge Spanish side Atletico Madrid for the signature of an English defender, according to a report from English tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson is wanted by both the clubs due to his impressive performances with the English club so far this season. The 19-year-old Englishman has appeared in all but one of West Brom’s 11 games so far, starting in every appearance.
A product of West Brom’s youth academy, Ferguson is considered one of England’s brightest young defenders. He has scored one goal and provided one assist so far this season.
His performances with the club have earned him a call-up to England’s Under 20 squad, where he made his debut last month against Switzerland. This is Ferguson’s debut season in professional football, showing the impressive impact he’s made straight out of the youth academy. He is currently valued at around €2 million.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments