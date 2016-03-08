Juventus, competition from Barcelona for German starlet
07 November at 18:00Juventus now face competition from yet another club for 20-year-old German starlet Kai Havertz, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Spanish giants Barcelona sent scouts to watch Havertz in the club’s 2-1 victory over Spanish side Atlético Madrid in the Champions League last night. Due to his wonderful performance in last night’s upset, the Blaugrana have now added the player to the list of players that they are interested in acquiring.
The other clubs interested in the player, the report adds, includes Bayern Munich, Manchester United and the Bianconeri. Therefore, Juventus will need to make an offer the other clubs couldn’t match if they want to secure the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.
Havertz has made 15 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen so far this season, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist. He is contracted to the club until 2022, but is likely to be sold next summer.
Apollo Heyes
