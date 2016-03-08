Juventus, competition from the Premier League for transfer target Dembélé
01 November at 00:00Juventus will face competition from Premier League side Manchester United for Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Express via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Red Devils are preparing to offer €60 million for the 23-year-old Frenchman, competing with the Bianconeri for his signature.
Contracted to the French side until 2023, he has scored seven goals in 13 appearances so far this season, starting in nine of his ten league appearances.
Apollo Heyes
