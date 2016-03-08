Juventus, competition from top clubs for Dani Olmo
17 October at 22:30Juventus are facing competition from top clubs around Europe for 21-year-old Spanish forward Dani Olmo, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Fichajes.com via Calciomercato.com.
The Dinamo Zagreb winger is also in the sights of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The player was instrumental in Spain’s victory in the Under 21 UEFA European Championships earlier this year, scoring a goal in the final and being awarded the man of the match award for his performance.
Apollo Heyes
