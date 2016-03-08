Juventus, conditions for arrival of Marcelo and Milinkovic-Savic or Pogba
05 August at 20:30According to what was reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Juventus’ summer transfer business is not complete just yet. Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has been linked with a move to join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo; whilst one of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or Paul Pogba have been rumoured to be joining Juventus to potentially replace Miralem Pjanic.
Pjanic has been a target of PSG, Barcelona and Chelsea this summer, whilst Manchester City have also been reportedly interested. The Bosnian could be on his way out and, if that is the case, Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba have been linked as replacements.
Meanwhile, Alex Sandro is a target of PSG and, to a lesser extent, Manchester United. If Sandro leaves Juventus, the Old Lady want to bring in Marcelo from Real Madrid to replace him. Marcelo has been reportedly interested in joining Ronaldo in making the move from the Spanish capital to Turin; yet the deal can only go through if Sandro leaves.
