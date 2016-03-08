Juventus congratulate Bonucci on birth of third child

Fiocco rosa in casa Bonucci! È nata Matilda Rebecca! Felicitazioni e un abbraccio a tutta la famiglia di @Bonucci_leo19 pic.twitter.com/7ydV8boD6F — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 6, 2019

Juventus congratulated Leonardo Bonucci for the birth of his third child, Matilda Rebecca.Bonucci is currently recovering from an ankle injury and will be hoping to be back in time for next weeks first leg Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid. IIn the meantime, however, Bonucci and Juventus can be happy for the wonderful news that involves him and his family.

@LMiller2411