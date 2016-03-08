Juventus consider double-move for Bayern Munich stars
05 October at 10:45According to what has been reported by Bild, via Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are plotting a move for Bayern Munich’s German defender Mats Hummels. Juve are in need of back-up to give the older legs of Barzagli, Chiellini and Bonucci some rest; the Bianconeri having sold young prospect Mattia Caldara in a swap deal with Milan for Bonucci.
Since Niko Kovac took charge at Bayern, Hummels has spent a lot of time on the bench and could therefore seek a move away for the good of his playing-time and therefore career. If Bayern continue to not use Hummels, a number of clubs could come knocking and Juventus are just the start of it.
Another player currently unhappy at Bayern and wanted by Juventus is Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez. Rodriguez reportedly was involved in a dressing room argument with Kovac after Bayern made it three consecutive games without victory and the cracks are starting to show. Rodriguez could be available for Juve to sign in January for around €60-65 million.
