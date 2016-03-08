Juventus consider Man Utd star as alternate to Inter forward
24 April at 14:30Juventus are set to have an exciting summer. One year on from the club's €110m purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and the Bianconeri are once again looking for ways to alter, strengthen and boost their squad ahead of next season and yet another attempt at trying to win the Champions League.
One position which Juventus will be attempting to strengthen in the summer is that of forward. Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala are all being heavily linked with a move away from Turin and any two of these departures would create enough space for Juventus to hire the services of yet another top class forward. It is reported that Juve's top priority is Inter forward Mauro Icardi, who has been at the centre of a crisis in recent months and could well be on his way out.
Juventus' other option, however, is a man wanted by Inter to replace Icardi: Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United's Belgian forward could be leaving England soon, as United look for a more suitable candidate to lead their front line for the years to come.
