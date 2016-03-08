Juventus consider move for Man Utd and Chelsea target unsettled at Roma

22 March at 23:30
Kostas Manolas seems to be a player discussed frequently throughout every transfer window. Manolas, 27, currently plays for Serie A side Roma and the Giallorossi have little intention of giving him up easily.

Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, have all been linked as potential destinations for the Greek centre-back; but Juventus are also considering a move for Manolas in the upcoming summer market.

Manolas' agent is the somewhat controversial Mino Raiola; who the Bianconeri have a healthy relationship with, which could ease their chances of securing a deal. However, as aforementioned, Manolas won't come cheap; with Juve likely to have to make a worthwhile offer in the eyes of the Giallorossi.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.