Juventus consider move for Man Utd and Chelsea target unsettled at Roma
22 March at 23:30Kostas Manolas seems to be a player discussed frequently throughout every transfer window. Manolas, 27, currently plays for Serie A side Roma and the Giallorossi have little intention of giving him up easily.
Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, have all been linked as potential destinations for the Greek centre-back; but Juventus are also considering a move for Manolas in the upcoming summer market.
Manolas' agent is the somewhat controversial Mino Raiola; who the Bianconeri have a healthy relationship with, which could ease their chances of securing a deal. However, as aforementioned, Manolas won't come cheap; with Juve likely to have to make a worthwhile offer in the eyes of the Giallorossi.
