Juventus consider offering Cuadrado in swap plus cash deal for Man Utd and Milan target
23 April at 21:30Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of the hottest topics during last summer's transfer window; Lazio's Serbian midfielder being linked to a whole plethora of top clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea and Barcelona, as well as reported outside interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan. However, Milinkovic-Savic stayed at Lazio and signed a new deal at the start of the season to become the club's joint-highest earner with Italian forward Ciro Immobile.
Now, with the summer market fast approaching again, Milinkovic-Savic's Lazio days may be numbered. The Serbian powerhouse has been less impressive for Lazio this season compared to last season and therefore the thought is that he may be easier to purchase, with Lazio demanding less of a fee for him; given Claudio Lotito's €120m+ pricing of the midfielder last summer.
The latest rumours suggest that Juventus may attempt to use Colombian forward Juan Cuadrado to sweeten the deal further and get a transfer over the line for around half of what they would have paid for him last summer.
