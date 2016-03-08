Juventus consider swapping forward for Spurs defender
31 March at 14:45Juventus are on the hunt for a new centre-back; one to help usher in a new generation at the club - as the ageing BBC combination of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini is not getting any younger. Juve have been linked with Genoa's Cristian Romero, Benfica's Ruben Dias and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt but now there appears to be a new name on the Bianconeri radar.
Reports from the British press suggest that Juventus are interested in Spurs' Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld. Although a more experienced option than their other targets, Alderweireld who provide an immediately strong and talented replacement for Andrea Barzagli; who looks likely to be the first of Juve's iconic defence to retire.
In return for Alderweireld, Spurs are interested in Juventus' forward Douglas Costa; the Brazilian is interested in leaving the club after an injury-plagued season and much competition up top for the Bianconeri.
