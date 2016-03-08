Juventus considering Eriksen move to strengthen midfield

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are looking to strengthen their midfield and have identified number of targets.



The Turin-based club have already made three signings in the transfer window, two of which were midfielder—Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.



However, manager Maurizio Sarri believes that his midfield is still not complete and wants another marquee signing before the start of the new campaign.



Juve have identified Manchester United’s Paul Pogba as their number one choice to strengthen the midfield and it is believed the club’s interest is very much there in the French World Cup winning midfielder. However, the club hierarchy believe Spanish giants Real Madrid are in a pole position to sign the player.



The other player who attracted Juve was Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic Savic but he is close to join United in the coming days.



With that, the reigning Italian champions are now evaluating different options. One of them is Real’s Isco but he is expected to stay after an injury to Marco Asensio.



One option which does suit all the parties is Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen who just has one year left on his current deal and is eager for a new challenge.



Another player in Juve’s radar is AS Roma’s highly-rate Nicolò Zaniolo, but he is still very young which makes him a lesser priority.



However, before any of those moves will happen, Juve are looking to offload players which include striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira.

