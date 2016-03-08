Juventus considering shock Conte return in case of Allegri's departure
02 March at 11:00The transfer market, especially in recent years, has shown that nothing can be called impossible but the hypothesis that is in the minds of Juventus directors at the moment seems really hard to believe.
The departure of Massimiliano Allegri from the Allianz Stadium seems closer than ever, which is why the Bianconeri management is looking for potential replacements for the former AC Milan coach.
The most appreciated name is that of Zinedine Zidane but Corriere dello Sport has revealed a surprising idea for the Italian champions: the return of Antonio Conte, who left the club in the summer of 2014.
The relationship breakdown between Conte and Agnelli has now been sewn up as shown by the various meetings between the two. His name would, therefore, be on a rise in the club's preferences. However, first, all parties have to wait for fort he meeting between Agnelli and Allegri that is scheduled for next month.
