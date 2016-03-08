Juventus, contact with Manchester United's Pogba for possible return to Turin
27 December at 16:20Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to return to Juventus, with contacts ongoing, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to the Red Devils until 2021, has spoken with his agent, Mino Raiola, in order to continue discussions with the Bianconeri for a possible reunion. The player has struggled since his return to Manchester after leaving Juventus in 2016.
So far this season, Pogba has only made eight appearances across all competitions for the Premier League side, providing two assists in that time. He has suffered from a variety of ankle problems and injuries which has left him side-lined for the majority of games this season.
Pogba made 178 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri in his four years in Turin, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists in that time. He has remained a fan favourite since his departure.
Apollo Heyes
