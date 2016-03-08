Juventus continues to monitor Barcelona midfielder
06 December at 23:15According to the Corriere di Torino , Juventus continues to think of Ivan Rakitic , Barcelona's midfielder , to strengthen the central aspect of the park, but the Croatian's economic claims scare the Bianconeri.
It is no secret that the world cup finalist is looking for a new challenge, probably aboard. After being placed out of favour by Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, Ivan Rakitic is looking to get the most out of his years on the pitch and with minutes at the Camp Nu scarce, a move to Italy has been in the whispers.
With AC Milan and Inter both monitoring the situation, Barcelona could be forced to lower there demands for the Croatian, who may even look to force a move in January.
Rakitic has only made 3 starts in all competitions for Barca this season, after being an integral part of the side and their recent success. With only 13 total appearances this season, it would not come as a surprise to see him seek out a move in January.
Anthony Privetera
