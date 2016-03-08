Juventus, Costa: 'One of my most important goals at Juve'
06 November at 22:45Juventus forward Douglas Costa, who scored the winning goal for the Bianconeri in their Champions League clash against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League, spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com after the game.
"It's one of my most important goals at Juve. I'm glad I joined and helped the team. I was a trequartista a couple of times five or six years ago, now I have to adapt to that role again. We've always played as a team, which has allowed us to take the win home.”
The Bianconeri, under the guidance of coach Maurizio Sarri, have now guaranteed qualification for the knock-out round of the competition, sitting top of their group with ten points. Juventus are currently unbeaten in all competitions under their new coach.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments