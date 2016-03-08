Juventus could offer Higuain to sign Morata in swap deal
21 June at 14:45Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly weighing up a swap deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Chelsea, with Gonzalo Higuain to be offered to the Stamford Bridge side.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of 75 million euros. He did score 11 times in the Premier League for the Blues, but failed to impose himself in the side and couldn't nail down a place for himself in the first-team last season.
IlBianconero state that Juventus are weighing up a swap deal to sign Morata and will be willing to offer Higuain in return.
It is believed that the Old Lady are willing to offload Higuain this summer if a suitable offer arrives and Chelsea have already drawn links with the Argentine over the last few weeks.
Higuain is reportedly the first name that Maurizio Sarri wants at Chelsea on his arrival, with Morata willing to leave Chelsea.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
