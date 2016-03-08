Juventus could offer midfielder to lure Tottenham star
13 October at 15:55Serie A giants Juventus could reportedly offer Adrien Rabiot to Tottenham in an attempt to bring Christian Eriksen to Turin.
Eriksen has become one of the world's best playmakers over the last 4-5 years at Spurs. He was the subject of market speculation in this past summer transfer window, being linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United. But Spurs managed to hold onto the Dane and keep him.
But Le10Sport claim that to lure Eriksen to Juve in January itself, the Old Lady could offer Adrien Rabiot to the North London giants in a swap deal.
Eriksen's current contract at Spurs expires in the summer of 2020 and he is staying away from signing an extension at the club. Real Madrid still want him and would want to sign him in the summer.
While Juve would also be keen to do that, but they want to avoid a situation in which their main target gets picked up by a European rival for free. To minimise risk, they can offer Rabiot to Spurs as a sweetener in January.
