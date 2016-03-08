Juventus could offload summer signing to Wolves
28 June at 13:55Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly looking to offload summer signing Andrea Favilli Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 21-year-old Italian was signed by the Old Lady recently from Serie B side Ascoli after he impressed for the club by scoring five times in 12 appearances in the Italian second division. He joined the bianconeri for a fee of 7.5 million euros.
Sky Sport report that Juventus are considering selling Favilli to Wolves as his agent Jorge Mendes arrived in Turin yesterday while Joao Cancelo completed his move to the bianconeri.
Mendes has close relations with Wolves and he has played a role in handing the club a host of players already.
Juventus would want a fee of 20 million euros plus the option of a resigning clause in his contract, if Wolves want to sign the Italian.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
